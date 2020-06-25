CSL (ASX:CSL) acquires a gene therapy candidate

by Rachael Jones June 25, 2020

CSL (ASX:CSL) has agreed to acquire from uniQure exclusive global license rights to commercialise an adeno-associated virus gene therapy program, for the treatment of haemophilia B.

The AMT-061 program, currently in Phase 3 clinical trials, could be one of the first gene therapies to provide potentially long-term benefits to patients with haemophilia B.

The agreement with uniQure will see it receive a $US450 million upfront payment from CSL, followed by regulatory and commercial sales milestone payments and royalties.

Shares in CSL (ASX:CSL) are trading 0.4 per cent higher at $293.55.
 

