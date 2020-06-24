Village Roadshow's (ASX:VRL) businesses to reopen

by Rachael Jones June 24, 2020 11:45 AM

Village Roadshow’s (ASX:VRL) Gold Coast theme parks Warner Bros. Movie World, Sea World, Wet'n'Wild and Paradise Country have had their Covid Safe plans approved by the Queensland Government and are able to reopen under those plans at up to 50 per cent capacity.

Sea World and Paradise Country will reopen on Friday 26 June, Australian Outback Spectacular on Friday 3 July and Warner Bros. Movie World and Wet’n’Wild on Wednesday 15 July.

Topgolf Gold Coast reopened on Friday 12 June.

Their cinema circuit in Tasmania has reopened, and there are plans to reopen its regional cinema circuit in Victoria later this week.

They are aiming to reopen their metropolitan Melbourne cinemas by late July, provided coronavirus restrictions allow.

Other cinema’s in other states are expected to reopen in early July.

Shares in Village Roadshow’s (ASX:VRL) are trading 1.8 per cent lower at $2.18.
 

