Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) see management changes

Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) today announced that the Managing Director and CEO, Rory Macleod, is on leave pending a further announcement that is expected to be made early next week.



Perry Gunner has been appointed Executive Chairman.



The Board has appointed Brendan Radford, Commercial Director, as Acting CEO.



He is a former Managing Director – Australasia of Rockstar Energy Drink and has 18 years’ international FMCG experience.



The Board has also appointed Stephanie Graham, Group General Manager Corporate Development, as Acting Chief Financial Officer, whilst the Board is evaluating permanent appointment processes.



Shares in Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) are trading 19.6 per cent lower at $2.83.

