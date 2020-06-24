Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) see management changes

Company News

by Rachael Jones June 24, 2020 10:50 AM

Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) today announced that the Managing Director and CEO, Rory Macleod, is on leave pending a further announcement that is expected to be made early next week.

Perry Gunner has been appointed Executive Chairman.

The Board has appointed Brendan Radford, Commercial Director, as Acting CEO.

He is a former Managing Director – Australasia of Rockstar Energy Drink and has 18 years’ international FMCG experience.

The Board has also appointed Stephanie Graham, Group General Manager Corporate Development, as Acting Chief Financial Officer, whilst the Board is evaluating permanent appointment processes.

Shares in Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) are trading 19.6 per cent lower at $2.83.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.