Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) says its profit before tax and non-controlling interests from 1 July 2019 to 31 May 2020 was an increase of approximately 20 per cent on the year prior.



The company noted this excluded their Australian Accounting Standards Board Leases net impact and net property revaluation adjustments.



Harvey Norman will release its full year results on August 28.



Shares in Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) are trading 3.5 per cent higher at $3.57.