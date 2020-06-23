Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) to re-open Crown Perth

Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) announced today that on Saturday Crown Perth will re-commence operations of its casino and gaming floor food and beverage outlets under temporary restrictions agreed with the Western Australian Government.



There will be capacity limits at each venue though based on a prescribed maximum density of one person per two square metres, including staff.



Also, physical distancing at electronic gaming machines and electronic table games and restricting the number of players at table games with enhanced hygiene protocols.



This follows the Western Australian Department of Premier and Cabinet’s announcement regarding the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Western Australia.



Shares in Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) are trading 1.1 per cent higher at $10.12.

