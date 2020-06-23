Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) to re-open Crown Perth

Company News

by Rachael Jones June 23, 2020 10:45 AM

Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) announced today that on Saturday Crown Perth will re-commence operations of its casino and gaming floor food and beverage outlets under temporary restrictions agreed with the Western Australian Government.

There will be capacity limits at each venue though based on a prescribed maximum density of one person per two square metres, including staff.

Also, physical distancing at electronic gaming machines and electronic table games and restricting the number of players at table games with enhanced hygiene protocols.

This follows the Western Australian Department of Premier and Cabinet’s announcement regarding the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Western Australia.

Shares in Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) are trading 1.1 per cent higher at $10.12.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.