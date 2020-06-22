Transurban (ASX:TCL) says traffic recovering as restrictions ease

by Anna Napoli June 22, 2020 11:50 AM

Transurban will pay a 16 cents distribution in the six months to June 30.

The distribution takes the full year total to 47 cents, of which 2 cents will be fully franked.

The toll road operator says there has been progressive traffic recovery in line with the easing of government restrictions.

Australian markets have improved significantly from peak impacts in April, with rate of restrictions removal differing across markets.

Meantime in the US impact to express lanes traffic has been prolonged due to the severity of government restrictions in the Greater Washington Area, but recovery has been evident from end of April.

Shares in Transurban (ASX:TCL) are trading 2.3 per cent lower at $14.81

