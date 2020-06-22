Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) upgrades full year production guidance

Gold miner Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) has upgraded its full year production guidance to between 225,000 ounces and 230,000 ounces.



In April the company said it expected full year production of between 210,000 ounces and 220,000 ounces but a strong June quarter has allowed the company to lift full year guidance.



June quarter production has already hit a record 74 371 ounces the miner now expects quarterly production of 80,000 ounces compared to previous guidance of between 65,000 ounces and 70,000 ounces



Shares in Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) are trading 12.29 per cent higher at $2.01

