Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) upgrades full year production guidance

Company News

by Anna Napoli June 22, 2020 10:50 AM

Gold miner Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) has upgraded its full year production guidance to between 225,000 ounces and 230,000 ounces.

In April the company said it expected full year production of between 210,000 ounces and 220,000 ounces but a strong June quarter has allowed the company to lift full year guidance.

June quarter production has already hit a record 74 371 ounces the miner now expects quarterly production of 80,000 ounces compared to previous guidance of between 65,000 ounces and 70,000 ounces

Shares in Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) are trading 12.29 per cent higher at $2.01

Anna Napoli

Finance News Network
Anna joined FNN February 2018 and also works with Channel 7 as a freelance producer. Anna has also worked as a lawyer and lecturer. She has also presented news updates for interstate news with Southern Cross Austereo.