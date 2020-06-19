InvoCare (ASX:IVC) completes refinancing of debt facility

Funeral home operator InvoCare (ASX:IVC) has completed the refinancing of its three-year revolving $200 million debt facility.



The facility was due to expire next February but has been extended to February 2023.



It comes on the back of the company’s recently completed institutional placement and share purchase plan which generated around $274 million in capital.



The company says the debt refinancing will ensure that the firm can maintain the momentum of its growth initiatives and further strengthen its balance sheet.



Shares in Invocare (ASX:IVC)are trading 2.97 per cent higher at $11.45

