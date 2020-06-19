Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) Chairman apologises for destruction at Juukan Gorge, launches heritage review proces

Company News

by Anna Napoli June 19, 2020 11:30 AM

Rio Tinto Chairman, Simon Thompson has apologised to the traditional owners of Juukan Gorge for its controversial destruction of indigeneous caves at the site in the Pilbara.

The mining company has appointed director Michael L'Estrange to lead a board review of heritage processes in the miner's iron ore division.

The review, which will be completed by October, will seek input from Rio Tinto employees and the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.

It come as a parliamentary inquiry is calling for submissions into how the mining company was able to detonate explosives in two Indigenous heritage sites to expand their mine.

Shares in Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO)  are trading 0.19 per cent lower at $97.42.

Anna Napoli

Finance News Network
Anna joined FNN February 2018 and also works with Channel 7 as a freelance producer. Anna has also worked as a lawyer and lecturer. She has also presented news updates for interstate news with Southern Cross Austereo.