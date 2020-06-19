Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) Chairman apologises for destruction at Juukan Gorge, launches heritage review proces

Rio Tinto Chairman, Simon Thompson has apologised to the traditional owners of Juukan Gorge for its controversial destruction of indigeneous caves at the site in the Pilbara.



The mining company has appointed director Michael L'Estrange to lead a board review of heritage processes in the miner's iron ore division.



The review, which will be completed by October, will seek input from Rio Tinto employees and the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.



It come as a parliamentary inquiry is calling for submissions into how the mining company was able to detonate explosives in two Indigenous heritage sites to expand their mine.



