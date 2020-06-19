Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) traffic for May remains sluggish

A total of 92,000 passengers passed through Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) in May 97.4 per cent below the 3.51 million recorded in May 2019.



The year-on-year fall for May was on par with April, which was 97.5 per cent down on the year earlier period. Domestic travel rose slightly over the course of the month but was still down over 97 per cent when compared to the same time last year.



International numbers fell further however, dropping to 29,000 last month, from 43,000 passengers in April.



The airport says it expects the downturn to persist until government travel restrictions are eased.



Shares in Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) are trading 0.16 per cent lower at $6.17.



