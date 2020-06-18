ResApp Health (ASX:RAP) signs MoU with RB

by Katrina Bullock June 18, 2020 10:30 AM

Digital health company, ResApp Health (ASX:RAP) has signed a memorandum of understanding with global health product manufacturer, RB.

Under the MoU the companies will develop a smartphone app for consumers that utilises ResApp’s cough-based algorithms to identify different respiratory conditions and provide recommended next steps.

ResApp and RB have agreed to exclusively work together to build and test a prototype app for consumers to self-assess, or assess with the assistance of a pharmacist, their respiratory symptoms.

The clock is ticking. This exclusivity may be terminated by either party if a joint development agreement is not signed within six months.

