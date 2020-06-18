Turners Automotive (ASX:TRA) NPBT +11%

Company News

by Katrina Bullock June 18, 2020 10:30 AM

Turners Automotive Group (NZX:TRA) delivered an 11 per cent increase in net profit before tax to $28.8 million for the year ended 31 March 2020.

This is in line with the company’s previous earnings guidance.

This company says the increase was driven by gains made in the insurance, finance and credit divisions.
Revenue decreased by 1 per cent to $333 million.

This positive news has prompted the board to declare a final fully imputed dividend of 6.0 cents per share to make up for the Q3 dividend payout which the board chose to defer as a precautionary step.

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a respected TV journalist, as well as a renowned presenter and award winning lawyer. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours 1st class, division 1), a Bachelor of Business (with Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She began her career as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. In 2020 Katrina was named one of the 30 best lawyers in Australia under 30 by Lawyer's Weekly.