Turners Automotive (ASX:TRA) NPBT +11%

Turners Automotive Group (NZX:TRA) delivered an 11 per cent increase in net profit before tax to $28.8 million for the year ended 31 March 2020.



This is in line with the company’s previous earnings guidance.



This company says the increase was driven by gains made in the insurance, finance and credit divisions.

Revenue decreased by 1 per cent to $333 million.



This positive news has prompted the board to declare a final fully imputed dividend of 6.0 cents per share to make up for the Q3 dividend payout which the board chose to defer as a precautionary step.



