Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ) expects $120M loss for FY20

by Katrina Bullock June 18, 2020 10:30 AM

Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ) expects an underlying loss of around $120 million (before tax) for the 2020 financial year.

The company previously suspended earnings guidance for the fiscal year due to the significant uncertainty surrounding the duration, scale and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The New Zealand Government’s recent move to ease restrictions to Alert Level 1 has enabled the airline to slowly restart its domestic network and get a better picture of its financial situation.

