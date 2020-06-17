Ansell (ASX:ANN) defers CEO succesion

Personal protection solutions company Ansell (ASX:ANN), announced today that they will delay their planned CEO succession for six months from July 2021 to December 2021.



Following the Board’s request, Magnus Nicolin has agreed to delay his retirement and stay in the CEO role for a further six months.



The request was made because current international travel restrictions have significantly interrupted the Board’s assessment of CEO candidates and in addition increased the need for effective and focused execution to manage through the global crisis.



Shares in Ansell (ASX:ANN) are trading 1 per cent higher at $35.72.

