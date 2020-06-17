Ansell (ASX:ANN) defers CEO succesion

by Rachael Jones June 17, 2020

Personal protection solutions company Ansell (ASX:ANN), announced today that they will delay their planned CEO succession for six months from July 2021 to December 2021.

Following the Board’s request, Magnus Nicolin has agreed to delay his retirement and stay in the CEO role for a further six months.

The request was made because current international travel restrictions have significantly interrupted the Board’s assessment of CEO candidates and in addition increased the need for effective and focused execution to manage through the global crisis.

Shares in Ansell (ASX:ANN) are trading 1 per cent higher at $35.72.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.