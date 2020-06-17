Carsales.com (ASX:CAR) report NPAT to be down 6-9%

Company News

by Rachael Jones June 17, 2020 10:12 AM

Carsales.com (ASX:CAR) reported net profit after tax will be down 6 to 9 per cent, in the range of $120 million and $124 million on the previous financial year.

Revenue is to be in the range of $393 million and $397 million, down 5 to 6 per cent.

It is expected reported EBITDA to be between $199 million and $203 million, down 5 to 7 per cent on the previous year while.

The trends in Brazil and Korea are similar to those provided in our last update to the market.

Shares in Carsales.com (ASX:CAR) are trading 4.7 per cent higher at $17.75.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.