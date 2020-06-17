Carsales.com (ASX:CAR) report NPAT to be down 6-9%

Carsales.com (ASX:CAR) reported net profit after tax will be down 6 to 9 per cent, in the range of $120 million and $124 million on the previous financial year.



Revenue is to be in the range of $393 million and $397 million, down 5 to 6 per cent.



It is expected reported EBITDA to be between $199 million and $203 million, down 5 to 7 per cent on the previous year while.



The trends in Brazil and Korea are similar to those provided in our last update to the market.



Shares in Carsales.com (ASX:CAR) are trading 4.7 per cent higher at $17.75.

