BetMakers Technology Group (ASX:BET) set to raise $35m to help expand into the US

Company News

by Rachael Jones June 16, 2020 11:35 AM

BetMakers Technology Group (ASX:BET) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise $35 million, before costs, by way of a placement to sophisticated and institutional investors at an offer price of $0.37 per new fully paid ordinary share.

Following the recent announcement of an exclusive 10-year deal to distribute and manage Fixed Odds race betting in New Jersey in the US, BetMakers continues to see a number of organic and inorganic opportunities to accelerate its growth, including its expansion into the US.

Proceeds from the Placement will provide growth capital to BetMakers to pursue and execute these initiatives.

BetMakers Technology Group (ASX:BET) are trading 13.58 per cent higher at 46 cents.
 

