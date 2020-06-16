Starpharma (ASX:SPL) launches VivaGel in Europe

Starpharma (ASX:SPL) today announced that VivaGel BV has been launched in Central and Eastern European region.



This launch follows European launches in Germany, UK and several other European countries.



VivaGel BV is available Over-The-Counter in the region, without the need to see a doctor or obtain a prescription.



The region gives access to more than 45 million women and Mundipharma continues to rollout the product in the region.



VivaGel BV is a novel, non-antibiotic therapy for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) and prevention of recurrent BV.



Shares in Starpharma (ASX:SPL) are trading 6.7 per cent higher at $1.03.

