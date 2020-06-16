Phoslock Environment Technologies (ASX:PET) slashes revenue guidance due to Covid-19

Phoslock Environment Technologies (ASX:PET) has slashed its short term forecasts to a range of $30 – 40 million for full year 2020.



The company had previously forecast 2020 revenues of between $50 million and $70 million.



It is a substantial reduction over their previous forecast range, if achieved it would result in a sales increase of approximately 40 per cent, at the midpoint, over last year.



The move is due to new outbreaks of Covid-19 in several countries but particularly in China and the US.



Shares in Phoslock Environment Technologies (ASX:PET) are trading 15.4 per cent lower at 39 cents.

