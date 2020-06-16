MacMahon (ASX:MAH) keep EBITDA guidance

MacMahon (ASX:MAH) has stuck to guidance for full year EBITDA to land between $85 million to $95 million on sales between $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion.



The mining services business says the pandemic has had a minimal impact on its productivity, supply chains and margins.



As at the end of first half of the 2020 financial year it had cash on hand of $114.2 million and net debt of $106.2 million.



It also reported that over 80 per cent of revenue is from gold or copper/gold operations.



Shares in MacMahon (ASX:MAH) are trading 4.1 per cent higher at 26 cents.

