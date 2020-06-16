MacMahon (ASX:MAH) keep EBITDA guidance

Company News

by Rachael Jones June 16, 2020 10:40 AM

MacMahon (ASX:MAH) has stuck to guidance for full year EBITDA to land between $85 million to $95 million on sales between $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion.

The mining services business says the pandemic has had a minimal impact on its productivity, supply chains and margins.

As at the end of first half of the 2020 financial year it had cash on hand of $114.2 million and net debt of $106.2 million.

It also reported that over 80 per cent of revenue is from gold or copper/gold operations.

Shares in MacMahon (ASX:MAH) are trading 4.1 per cent higher at 26 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.