GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG) secures $107 million contract

Company News

by Katrina Bullock June 15, 2020 11:35 AM

GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG) has been awarded a design and construction contract for work at the Lake Way Project.

The project which produced sulphate of potash has an expected mine life of over 20 years, and is located in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.

The company anticipates around $107 million revenue over the life of the contract and saysthe majority of this revenue is likely to be realised in the financial year ending 30 June 2021.

GR Engineering’s managing director, Geoff Jones says the company are “extremely pleased to have been engaged to play a key role in the delivery of the process plant and non-process infrastructure for the Lake Way Project”.

Shares in GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG) are trading 4.79 per cent higher at 77 cents.
 

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a respected TV journalist, as well as a renowned presenter and award winning lawyer. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours 1st class, division 1), a Bachelor of Business (with Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She began her career as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. In 2020 Katrina was named one of the 30 best lawyers in Australia under 30 by Lawyer's Weekly.