Zlatko Todorcevski appointed new Boral (ASX:BLD) CEO & MD

The Board of construction materials supplier, Boral (ASX:BLD) has appointed Zlatko Todorcevski as CEO and managing director to replace Mike Kane.



The $1.9 million appointment will be effective from 1 July 2020 allowing for a 3-month handover.



Zlatko has worked in the steel, oil and gas industries for over 30 years, including a 23-year stint with BHP, 4 years as the CFO of Brambles and 3 years as CFO for Oil Search.



Zlatko is currently the board chairman of Boral’s competitor, Adelaide Brighton and will stepping down immediately.



He is also on the Board of Coles Group and Star Entertainment and will be transitioning off those boards over the coming months.



Shares in Boral (ASX:BLD) are trading 0.57 per cent higher at $3.50.

