Gentrack (ASX:GTK) executive chairman resigns

Company News

by Katrina Bullock June 15, 2020 11:20 AM

The executive chairman of essential service software provider Gentrack Group (ASX:GTK) John Clifford has resigned from the post for personal health reasons.

John leaves the board after 13 years with the company and remains a substantial shareholder.

The Board has appointed Independent Director Fiona Oliver as acting chair following his departure.

The company’s current CFO, James Spence will assume the role of interim CEO until a new CEO is appointed later this year.

John had been fulfilling this role on an interim basis after the company’s former CEO, Ian Black’s exit from Gentrack just prior to its AGM - the same AGM at which the company announced a 78 per cent decline in EBITDA for the half-year to 31 March 2020 compared to the prior corresponding period.

Shares in Gentrack Group (ASX:GTK) are trading 2.19 per cent higher at $1.52.
 

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
