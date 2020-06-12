TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) to pay special dividend if Vodafone merger approved by shareholders

TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) will pay a special dividend of between 49 cents and 52 cents a share if its merger with Vodafone Hutchison Australia is approved by shareholders.



The scheme meeting and extraordinary general meeting to vote on the $15 billion merger will be held on June 24.



The special dividend will be distributed to TPG shareholders in the form of a fully franked cash special dividend.



It will be paid prior to the implementation of the merger.



Shares in TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) are trading 0.99 per cent lower at $7.97.