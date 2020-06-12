TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) to pay special dividend if Vodafone merger approved by shareholders

Company News

by Anna Napoli June 12, 2020 10:40 AM

TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) will pay a special dividend of between 49 cents and 52 cents a share if its merger with Vodafone Hutchison Australia is approved by shareholders.

The scheme meeting and extraordinary general meeting to vote on the $15 billion merger will be held on June 24.

The special dividend will be distributed to TPG shareholders in the form of a fully franked cash special dividend.

It will be paid prior to the implementation of the merger.

Shares in TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) are trading 0.99 per cent lower at $7.97.

Anna Napoli

Finance News Network
Anna joined FNN February 2018 and also works with Channel 7 as a freelance producer. Anna has also worked as a lawyer and lecturer. She has also presented news updates for interstate news with Southern Cross Austereo.