Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) completion of retail entitlement offer

Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) raised approximately $179 million at $0.50 per New Share in their institutional component of the Entitlement Offer.



The Retail Entitlement Offer closed at 5:00pm on Tuesday, 9 June 2020 and raised approximately $32 million, implying a take-up rate by eligible retail shareholders of approximately 60 per cent.



Eligible retail shareholders applied for a further $7 million of Additional New Shares in excess of their entitlement.



Shares in Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) are trading 3.1 per cent higher at 58 cents.

