Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) completion of retail entitlement offer

Company News

by Rachael Jones June 11, 2020 11:50 AM

Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) raised approximately $179 million at $0.50 per New Share in their institutional component of the Entitlement Offer.

The Retail Entitlement Offer closed at 5:00pm on Tuesday, 9 June 2020 and raised approximately $32 million, implying a take-up rate by eligible retail shareholders of approximately 60 per cent.

Eligible retail shareholders applied for a further $7 million of Additional New Shares in excess of their entitlement.

Shares in Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) are trading 3.1 per cent higher at 58 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.