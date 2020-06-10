The Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) forecast revenue upgraded to $470 million

The Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) has upgraded its forecast revenue to $470 million, which represents more than 40 per cent growth year-on year from FY19.



Forecast EBITDA has been upgraded to $39 million, representing more than 68 per cent growth year-on-year from FY19, and around 10 per cent increase on earlier guidance.



The upgrade is driven primarily by an unprecedented level of demand for Johns Lyng’s services, including a record number of job registrations following six different catastrophic events during the current financial year-to-date period.



Shares in the Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) are trading flat at $2.63.

