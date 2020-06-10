IPH's (ASX:IPH) AJ Park to acquire Baldwins Intellectual Property

June 10, 2020

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) reports that subsidiary AJ Park has reached an agreement to acquire the New Zealand intellectual property firm Baldwins Intellectual Property.

The total purchase consideration for the acquisition is approximately $7.4 million.

Established in 1896, Baldwins is a well-known New Zealand IP firm, with 4 partners and other high quality IP professional staff working from Auckland and Wellington offices.

Clients include large multi-national corporations, universities, government agencies, start-ups and individual inventors.

