IPH's (ASX:IPH) AJ Park to acquire Baldwins Intellectual Property

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) reports that subsidiary AJ Park has reached an agreement to acquire the New Zealand intellectual property firm Baldwins Intellectual Property.



The total purchase consideration for the acquisition is approximately $7.4 million.



Established in 1896, Baldwins is a well-known New Zealand IP firm, with 4 partners and other high quality IP professional staff working from Auckland and Wellington offices.



Clients include large multi-national corporations, universities, government agencies, start-ups and individual inventors.



