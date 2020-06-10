Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) to pay special dividend of 6 cents

by Rachael Jones June 10, 2020 11:00 AM

Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) will pay investors a fully franked special dividend of 6 cents per share.

The company previous announced an interim dividend of 12 cents per share in April, but dropped that due to coronavirus.

Two franchised complexes in Tasmania were closed for two weeks due to a mandated closure of the region by the Tasmanian State Government.

All other Australian franchised complexes remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second half sales in Australia were up 17.5 per cent.

Shares in Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) are trading 3.38 per cent higher at $3.67.
  

Rachael Jones

