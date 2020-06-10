Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) launches $115 million capital raising

Retail and services company Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) is to undertake a fully underwritten placement of $100 million at an offer price of $11.45 per share.



Following completion of the Placement, the Company will also conduct a non-underwritten share purchase plan offer to existing eligible shareholders to raise up to $15 million.



They intend to use the proceeds to take up accretive opportunitie, expand its customer base or enhance its operating model.



Shares in Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) are in a trading halt - last traded at $12.38.