Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) launches $115 million capital raising

by Rachael Jones June 10, 2020 11:00 AM

Retail and services company Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) is to undertake a fully underwritten placement of $100 million at an offer price of $11.45 per share.

Following completion of the Placement, the Company will also conduct a non-underwritten share purchase plan offer to existing eligible shareholders to raise up to $15 million.

They intend to use the proceeds to take up accretive opportunitie, expand its customer base or enhance its operating model.

Shares in Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) are in a trading halt - last traded at $12.38.

