First Graphene (ASX:FGR) joins EU graphene flagship as an associate member

by Rachael Jones June 09, 2020 11:40 AM

Advanced materials company, First Graphene (ASX:FGR) has been accepted as an Associate Member of the EU Graphene Flagship.

As the world leader in the production of large volume, high quality graphene powders, FGR is joining the Graphene Flagship as projects transition from a research and development phase to commercialisation and graphene manufacturers with industrial supply capability are required.

The Graphene Flagship coordinates nearly 170 academic and industrial research groups in 21 countries and has more than 90 associate members.

FGR through its UK subsidiary is the first Australian entity to be admitted to the consortium.

Shares in First Graphene (ASX:FGR) are trading 3.57 per cent higher at 14 cents.
 

