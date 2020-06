UAC Energy released a bidders statement today increasing its stake in Infigen Energy (ASX:IFN) urging shareholders to accept its 80 cent stapled security offer.



As at the date of this Bidder’s Statement, UAC has a relevant interest in up to 13.40 per cent of the Infigen Stapled Securities on issue.



Infigen has so far recommended shareholders take no action in relation to the bid.



Shares in Infigen Energy (ASX:IFN) are trading 0.61 per cent lower at 81 cents.