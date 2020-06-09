CSL (ASX:CSL) to acquire biotech company Vitaeris

by Rachael Jones June 09, 2020 10:40 AM

CSL (ASX:CSL) has agreed to exercise its right to acquire Vitaeris Inc in an acquisition cost described as modest, with additional R&D expenses in financial 2021 between $30 million to $50 million.

Vitaeris Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the phase III development of a treatment for rejection in solid organ kidney transplant patients.

The companies entered into a strategic partnership in 2017 to expedite the development of this program with the option for CSL to acquire Vitaeris in full.

Shares in CSL (ASX:CSL) are trading 0.28 per cent higher at $286.14.
 

