Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) appoint Drew O'Malley as CEO

Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) has appointed Drew O'Malley as CEO of the Group effective from 1 July 2020.



His appointment coincides with the planned retirement of current Group Managing Director and CEO, Graham Maxwell.



Drew joined Collins Foods in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer.



Graham worked as managing director and CEO for the company for six years.



During his time the Group’s KFC restaurant network has grown to 240 in Australia and 41 in Germany and the Netherlands.



The Group has also introduced the Taco Bell brand to its operations, building to date 12 Taco Bell restaurants in Queensland and Victoria.



Shares in Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) are trading 1.58 per cent higher at $8.35.

