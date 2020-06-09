Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) appoint Drew O'Malley as CEO

by Rachael Jones June 09, 2020 10:40 AM

Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) has appointed Drew O'Malley as CEO of the Group effective from 1 July 2020.

His appointment coincides with the planned retirement of current Group Managing Director and CEO, Graham Maxwell.

Drew joined Collins Foods in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer.

Graham worked as managing director and CEO for the company for six years.

During his time the Group’s KFC restaurant network has grown to 240 in Australia and 41 in Germany and the Netherlands.

The Group has also introduced the Taco Bell brand to its operations, building to date 12 Taco Bell restaurants in Queensland and Victoria.

Shares in Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) are trading 1.58 per cent higher at $8.35.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.