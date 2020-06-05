AER releases 5yr regulatory decision for SA Power Networks

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) today released its final decision for the next five-year regulatory period for SA Power Networks.



Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) holds a 49 per cent interest in SA Power Networks.



Over the next 5 years the energy regulator has approved revenue of $3.9 billion, a rate of return of 4.75 per cent and return on equity of 4.56 per cent.



Managing Director of Spark Infrastructure, Rick Francis says “The SA Power Networks’ Regulatory Determination is broadly in line with expectations” and “now provides the business with regulatory certainty for the next 5 years to maintain and develop the South Australian distribution system”.



Shares in Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) are trading 1.2 per cent lower at $2.06.



