AER releases 5yr regulatory decision for SA Power Networks

Company News

by Katrina Bullock June 05, 2020 11:45 AM

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) today released its final decision for the next five-year regulatory period for SA Power Networks.

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) holds a 49 per cent interest in SA Power Networks.

Over the next 5 years the energy regulator has approved revenue of $3.9 billion, a rate of return of 4.75 per cent and return on equity of 4.56 per cent.

Managing Director of Spark Infrastructure, Rick Francis says “The SA Power Networks’ Regulatory Determination is broadly in line with expectations” and “now provides the business with regulatory certainty for the next 5 years to maintain and develop the South Australian distribution system”.

Shares in Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) are trading 1.2 per cent lower at $2.06.

 

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a respected TV journalist, as well as a renowned presenter and award winning lawyer. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours 1st class, division 1), a Bachelor of Business (with Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She began her career as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. In 2020 Katrina was named one of the 30 best lawyers in Australia under 30 by Lawyer's Weekly.