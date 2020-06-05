Encounter Resources (ASX:ENR) breaks ground on WA project

Mineral explorer, Encounter Resources (ASX:ENR) has commenced exploration of the Paterson Province in Western Australia under its earn-in and joint venture agreement with IGO (ASX:IGO).



Under the agreement IGO can sole fund $15 million in exploration expenditure over a 7 year period to earn a 70 per cent interest in the Yeneena Copper-Cobalt Project.



Encounter’s Managing Director Will Robinson says “The successful deployment of a number of modern exploration methodologies in 2019 has generated a suite of new targets at Yeneena”.



The current program includes fine-fraction soil surveys and moving loop electromagnetic surveys.



These programs are designed to support drill target definition as a precursor to planned aircore and RC diamond drill programs in the second half of 2020.



Shares in Encounter Resources (ASX:ENR) are trading 3.45 per cent lower at 14 cents.

