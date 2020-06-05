Encounter Resources (ASX:ENR) breaks ground on WA project

by Katrina Bullock June 05, 2020 11:20 AM

Mineral explorer, Encounter Resources (ASX:ENR) has commenced exploration of the Paterson Province in Western Australia under its earn-in and joint venture agreement with IGO (ASX:IGO).

Under the agreement IGO can sole fund $15 million in exploration expenditure over a 7 year period to earn a 70 per cent interest in the Yeneena Copper-Cobalt Project.

Encounter’s Managing Director Will Robinson says “The successful deployment of a number of modern exploration methodologies in 2019 has generated a suite of new targets at Yeneena”.

The current program includes fine-fraction soil surveys and moving loop electromagnetic surveys.

These programs are designed to support drill target definition as a precursor to planned aircore and RC diamond drill programs in the second half of 2020.

Shares in Encounter Resources (ASX:ENR) are trading 3.45 per cent lower at 14 cents.
 

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina is a respected TV journalist, as well as a renowned presenter and award winning lawyer. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours 1st class, division 1), a Bachelor of Business (with Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She began her career as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel of Greenpeace Australia Pacific. In 2020 Katrina was named one of the 30 best lawyers in Australia under 30 by Lawyer's Weekly.