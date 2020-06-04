Syncrude Canada has awarded Worley (ASX:WOR) a services agreement for its Canadian hydrocarbon facilities.



Under the agreement, Worley will provide construction and site maintenance services at the facilities overa five year term.



This continues Worley’s 29-year relationship with Syncrude.



Worley’s field services team will execute the work under this agreement, in collaboration with our Canadian and Global Integrated Delivery offices which provides engineering, procurement and project delivery services, operating under a separate agreement with Syncrude.



Shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) are trading 0.8 per cent lower at $9.27.

