Syncrude Canada has awarded Worley (ASX:WOR) a services agreement

Company News

by Rachael Jones June 04, 2020 11:40 AM

Syncrude Canada has awarded Worley (ASX:WOR) a services agreement for its Canadian hydrocarbon facilities.

Under the agreement, Worley will provide construction and site maintenance services at the facilities overa five year term.

This continues Worley’s 29-year relationship with Syncrude.

Worley’s field services team will execute the work under this agreement, in collaboration with our Canadian and Global Integrated Delivery offices which provides engineering, procurement and project delivery services, operating under a separate agreement with Syncrude.

Shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) are trading 0.8 per cent lower at $9.27.
  

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.