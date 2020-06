Dexus (ASX:DXS) has settled the acquisition of a 50 per cent interest in Rialto Towers, Melbourne on behalf of a Joint Venture with GIC.



GIC holds a 90 per cent share in the JV and Dexus holds the remaining 10 per cent.



Dexus is the investment manager of the JV and has been appointed as the manager of the entire Rialto Towers complex.



Dexus’s interest was funded from existing debt facilities.



Shares in Dexus (ASX:DXS) are trading 2.5 per cent higher at $9.49.