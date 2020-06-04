Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT) see strong growth throughout May

by Rachael Jones June 04, 2020 10:40 AM

Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT) record monthly Merchant Sales Volume (MSV) of US$25.8 million in May, up 321 per cent compared to May 2019 and up 39 per cent compared to April 2020.

The Company’s strong performance is the result of new large merchants being onboarded in 2020, consumers increasingly adopting Splitit’s solution to better manage their cash flow, and the growing shift to eCommerce.

Europe was up 548 per cent in May 2020 compared to May 2019, supported by the Company’s strong partnerships with global eCommerce retailers such as Purple, Nectar Sleep and Canyon Bicycles.

Total Unique Shoppers also grew significantly to 290K, with 45K new unique shoppers added in April and May.

Shares in Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT) are trading 26.9 per cent higher at $0.85.
 

