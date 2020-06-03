Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) to acquire Exore Resources

Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) will acquire junior Exore Resources in a $64 million all scrip deal.



If implemented, Exore shareholders will receive 1 Perseus share for every 12.79 Exore shares held.



The acquisition will see the $1.6 billion Perseus take control of Exore's Bagoe project in the Ivory Coast.



It has a JORC compliant resource of 90,000 ounces of gold as an indicated mineral resources and 440,000 ounces classified as an inferred mineral resource.



Shares in Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) are trading 10.6 per cent lower at $1.20.

