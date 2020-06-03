Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) to acquire Exore Resources

Company News

by Rachael Jones June 03, 2020 11:10 AM

Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) will acquire junior Exore Resources in a $64 million all scrip deal.

If implemented, Exore shareholders will receive 1 Perseus share for every 12.79 Exore shares held.

The acquisition will see the $1.6 billion Perseus take control of Exore's Bagoe project in the Ivory Coast.

It has a JORC compliant resource of 90,000 ounces of gold as an indicated mineral resources and 440,000 ounces classified as an inferred mineral resource.

Shares in Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) are trading 10.6 per cent lower at $1.20.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.