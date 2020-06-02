Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) completes $1.2b placement

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) has successfully completed a fully underwritten placement of fully paid new stapled securities to institutional and professional investors, at the offer price of $1.48 per New Security details of which were announced to ASX on 1 June 2020.



The Placement received strong support from existing securityholders and demand from potential new investors, raising $1.2 billion.



This equity raising will strengthen Vicinity’s balance sheet and provide Vicinity with flexibility to respond to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and the evolving retail landscape.



Shares in Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) shares are trading 2.6 per cent lower at $1.57.

