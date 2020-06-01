Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) says its lead mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) product candidate remestemce-L treatment showed significantly improved outcomes for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



The company says the results also provide a compelling rationale for the evaluation of the product (remestemcel-L) in the current United States Phase 3 randomized controlled trial of 300 patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 ARDS.



Key findings of the trial included that the greater the degree of inflammation, as measured by elevated CRP levels, the greater the signal of efficacy of remestemcel-L treatment in improving moderate to severe lung disease.



Mesoblast says, "the post-hoc analysis from a randomized, placebo-controlled 60-patient Phase 2 trial in patients with COPD showed that remestemcel-L, given in four monthly intravenous doses of 100 million cells, significantly improved respiratory and functional clinical outcomes in patients with elevated levels of the inflammatory biomarker C-reactive protein (CRP)," the company said.



Shares in Mesoblast are up over 115 per cent in the last six months today they are trading flat at Shares are flat at $4.00.

