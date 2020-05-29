Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) completes $420 million equity raising

Toll road operator, Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) has successfully completed its $420 million equity raising.



Under the placement approximately 67.7 million new ordinary shares will be issued at a price of $6.20 per share.



The company says the placement received strong demand from both domestic and offshore institutional investors and was oversubscribed.



Atlas Arteria signalled this morning that it will also offer certain existing eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in a Security Purchase Plan with a view to raising a further $75 million.



Shares in Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) are trading 0.45 per cent higher at $6.73.