Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) completes $420 million equity raising

Company News

by Katrina Bullock May 29, 2020 11:45 AM

Toll road operator, Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) has successfully completed its $420 million equity raising.

Under the placement approximately 67.7 million new ordinary shares will be issued at a price of $6.20 per share.

The company says the placement received strong demand from both domestic and offshore institutional investors and was oversubscribed.

Atlas Arteria signalled this morning that it will also offer certain existing eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in a Security Purchase Plan with a view to raising a further $75 million.

Shares in Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) are trading 0.45 per cent higher at $6.73.

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina joined FNN in 2018. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours first class), a Bachelor of Business (Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She previously worked as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel for Greenpeace Australia Pacific.