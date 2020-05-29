Tower (ASX:TWR) reports $14.9M first half profit

by Katrina Bullock May 29, 2020 11:15 AM

New Zealand insurer, Tower (ASX:TWR) has reported first half profit of $14.9 million after tax – that’s a $3 million improvement on the same period last year.

Tower’s Chief Executive Richard Harding attributed to the strong performance to the company’s digital challenger strategy, saying that in March almost 60 per cent of new business came in through the company’s digital channels.

Tower has updated its financial year 2020 NPAT guidance to $25 to 28 million.

However, it’s not all good news as the company warns that it was impacted by the Timaru hailstorm, Tropical Cyclone Harold and subdued growth.

Shares in Tower (ASX:TWR) are trading 3.33 per cent lower at 58 cents.

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina joined FNN in 2018. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours first class), a Bachelor of Business (Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She previously worked as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel for Greenpeace Australia Pacific.