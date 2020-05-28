Strike Energy (ASX:STX) awarded WA government support

Strike Energy (ASX:STX) is pleased to announce that the West Erregulla Gas Project has been awarded Lead Agency Status in WA.



Lead Agency Status is awarded to major resource and infrastructure projects where the proposed investment is significant or of strategic importance to Western Australia.



Ultimately, this assistance will support the West Erregulla Gas Project to remain on track to deliver its critical domestic gas volumes into WA within the timeframe required.



The West Erregulla Gas Project including the regional resources of the Greater Erregulla area may contribute up to 20 per cent of WA’s domestic gas supply.



Shares in Strike Energy (ASX:STX) are trading 7.5 per cent higher at 21 cents.



