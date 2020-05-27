Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) announces changes leadership team

Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) today announced the appointment of Jon Pilcher and Patrick Davies as Chief Executive Officer and non-executive Chair respectively.



These changes follow Richard Treagus’ decision to stand down after over 7 years as Executive Chairman to enable him to focus on his other business interests.



Jon started at Neuren as CFO in 2013 and is ideally suited to lead Neuren as it moves forward to realise the value of two drugs across multiple childhood disorders with urgent unmet need.



Patrick joined the Neuren board as a non-executive director in July 2018.



His experience includes 10 years as CEO of EBOS Group (formerly Symbion) during which the enterprise value grew from $450 million to more than $3.1 billion.



Shares in Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) are trading 5.95 per cent higher at $1.78.

