The National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) upsizes SPP to $1.25 billion

National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) has increased the size of its share purchase by $750 million to $1.25 billion.



Approximately 88 million new fully paid NAB ordinary shares will be issued to successful applicants on Tuesday, 2 June 2020 at an issue price of $14.15 per SPP Share, representing approximately 2.8 per cent of NAB’s ordinary shares on issue.



The SPP offer was made to approximately 615,000 eligible shareholders, with valid applications received from approximately 155,000 eligible shareholders for a total value of approximately $2.9 billion.



Shares in National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) are trading 3.85 per cent higher at $17.28.