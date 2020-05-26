The Cann Group (ASX:CAN) sign export supply agreements with Europe and UK

The Cann Group (ASX:CAN) has executed two new export supply agreements with European and UK partners for the supply of a range of medicinal cannabis formulated oil and dried flower products for sale in Germany, The United Kingdom and other European Union markets.



These products are to be manufactured by IDT.



An agreement has been executed with Astral health, a UK-based specialist importer and distributer of medicinal cannabis products.



Shares in the Cann Group (ASX: CAN) are trading 9.1 per cent higher at $1.14.

