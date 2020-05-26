Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) see beverage sales drop in April

Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) released their trading update for April today showing the volume of beverage sold still fell 33 per cent that month.



The company was hit by lockdown measures during its peak Easter, ANZAC Day and Ramadan trading period.



There was an unprecedented disruption to trade, with many customers remaining closed or operating at significantly reduced capacity.



There had been a modest improvement in the first three weeks of May however volumes still remained 26 per cent lower on the prior corresponding period.



