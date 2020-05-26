Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) see beverage sales drop in April

Company News

by Rachael Jones May 26, 2020 10:50 AM

Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) released their trading update for April today showing the volume of beverage sold still fell 33 per cent that month.

The company was hit by lockdown measures during its peak Easter, ANZAC Day and Ramadan trading period.

There was an unprecedented disruption to trade, with many customers remaining closed or operating at significantly reduced capacity.

There had been a modest improvement in the first three weeks of May however volumes still remained 26 per cent lower on the prior corresponding period.

Shares in Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) are trading 0.56 per cent higher at $9.01
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.