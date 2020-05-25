Sandfire (ASX:SFR) to restart drilling in Botswana

Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) is set to resume exploration activity in Botswana by early June after the government announced a phased ending of COVID-19 restrictions.



The company said plans are underway for a staged restart of exploration activity that should see resource drilling at its A4 discovery resume in the next few weeks.



The company also said it had executed a binding agreement with Australian explorer Kopore Metals to acquire a ~6,700 km² land package in Namibia.



The licences for the package are located immediately along strike to the west of Sandfire’s Tshukudu licences in Botswana and cover a large, underexplored area within the western part of the Kalahari Copper Belt.



Shares in Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) are trading 2.7 per cent higher at $4.52.





