Infratil (ASX:IFT) says CDC Data Centres are expanding into New Zealand

by Rachael Jones May 21, 2020 11:30 AM

Infrastructure company Infratil (ASX:IFT) is pleased to announce that CDC Data Centres is expanding into New Zealand.

CDC intends to develop two world-class hyperscale data centres on development sites in Auckland, with capacity in the near term up to a total of 20MW and additional vacant land which can be progressively developed over time to support expected demand from new and existing customers.

Infratil is a 48 per cent shareholder in CDC.

Shares in Infratil (ASX:IFT) are trading 1.35 per cent lower at $4.40.
 

Rachael Jones

