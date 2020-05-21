Infratil (ASX:IFT) says CDC Data Centres are expanding into New Zealand

Infrastructure company Infratil (ASX:IFT) is pleased to announce that CDC Data Centres is expanding into New Zealand.



CDC intends to develop two world-class hyperscale data centres on development sites in Auckland, with capacity in the near term up to a total of 20MW and additional vacant land which can be progressively developed over time to support expected demand from new and existing customers.



Infratil is a 48 per cent shareholder in CDC.



