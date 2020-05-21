Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) see revenue up 7%

Company News

by Rachael Jones May 21, 2020 10:30 AM

Australian gambling machine manufacturer, Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) for the six month to the end of March, saw normalised profit after tax and before amortisation of acquired intangibles at $368.1 million, down 13 per cent.

Meanwhile, group revenue increased 7 per cent to $2.25 billion, reflecting a 6 per cent decrease in Land-based revenues, which was more than offset by 19 per cent growth in Digital revenue, in local currency, over the reporting period compared to the prior corresponding period.

EBITDA was 7.7 per cent lower than the prior corresponding period, at $707.6 million.

Shares in Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) are trading 4.63 per cent lower at $26.07.
 

